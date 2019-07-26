BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend the next 20 years in prison for raping a woman multiple times last year.

Michael Hurst, 44, was sentenced Friday in court by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski

In addition to the 20 years in prison, Hurst will serve 20 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Hurst engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a woman by forcible compulsion at a location on the city's West Side last April.

After he assaulted the woman, who police say knew Hurst, he took her two cell phones and a pocket knife.

Hurst then violated a protection order by having a third party attempt to contact the victim to deter her from coming to court and testifying against him.