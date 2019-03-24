BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a 31-year-old woman has died after she was shot multiple times before 11 p.m. Saturday on Eller Avenue on the city's east side.

The woman had been taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

38-year-old man shot, killed overnight on Broadway

Amherst Police find man who had gone missing

Two arrested for negligent homicide in overdose deaths within a week