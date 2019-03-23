NEW YORK — New York State Police say two people were arrested for negligent homicide in overdose deaths.

Police say Jessica Sprague, 31, of Bolivar, New York, and George Brown, 36, of Cuba, New York were arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

It is alleged that Sprague supplied deadly heroin that caused the death of a 24-year-old male that happened in early March.

Further investigation of the death revealed that Sprague and 37-year-old, Mark Crainer, provided false statements and tampered with evidence when authorities were investigating the death of the 24-year-old man.

In a separate incident, Wellsville Police responded to an overdose death of a 30-year-old on February 28. It was determined that authorities found similarities with the narcotics used in both overdose deaths.

After the investigation, authorities arrested George Brown, who was involved in supplying the heroin in both overdose investigations.

Both Sprague and Brown were arrested and arraigned.