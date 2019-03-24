BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Broadway.
Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.
