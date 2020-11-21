x
Buffalo Police: 31-year-old man shot, killed at Millicent Avenue residence

Detectives say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times inside of his residence. He was declared dead at the scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Millicent Avenue, between Eggert Road and Orleans Street, just before midnight. 

Detectives say a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times inside of his residence. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

