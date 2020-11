Police say both of their injuries appear to be serious in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened Monday evening on the city's East Side.

Police say two men were shot just before 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wick Street, near Brier Street.

Police say both of their injuries appear to be serious in nature. No other information has been provided at this time.