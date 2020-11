Detectives say a 25-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening on the city's East Side.

Officers responded to the call of a person down in the first block of St. Louis Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Detectives say a 25-year-old Buffalo woman had been shot multiple times. She was declared dead at the scene.