58-year-old man shot multiple times, killed early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on 18th Street.

Officers were called to 1509 18th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old Niagara Falls man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not been released at this time.