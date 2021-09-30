1 adult, 2 adolescent offenders sentenced for fatal Lockport Halloween shooting

According to Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, Cheyenne Farewell was killed and five other young adults were injured in the shooting on Oct. 17, 2020.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Three people, including two juveniles, have been sentenced for their roles in a deadly shooting that happened at a Halloween party in Lockport last year.

According to Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman, Cheyenne Farewell was killed and five other young adults were injured in the shooting on Oct. 17, 2020.

The two juveniles were both charged with murder in the second degree, as well as multiple counts of assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Seaman says one of the juveniles had a gun and walked up to the garage door, but did not fire any shots. That individual had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and was sentenced to an "indeterminate state prison term of not less than one and one-third years, nor more than four years" due to their youthful offender status.

Another teenager was identified as the shooter and pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts of assault in the first degree and two counts of assault in the second degree. He did not receive youthful offender status. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

According to Seaman, the adult involved, Jonathan Frey, drove the vehicle involved in the incident. Frey previously pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison.