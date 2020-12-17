Buffalo man to spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun charges

Styles Salter, 30, received five years in prison for the one case and seven years for another case. The sentences will be served consecutively.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in two different gun cases.

Styles Salter, 30, was sentenced Thursday as second violent felony offender.

Salter pleaded guilty to one felony count of attempted criminal possession of a weapon on January 31, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. He posted bail but did not show for his August 5 sentencing, and a bench warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Days later, on August 8, Salter was observed by Buffalo Police with a gun in his waistband near Zenner and Scajaquada streets, after they were called to the scene. After a search, police determined that it was a loaded gun and that he was in possession of a felony amount of cocaine.

For that incident, Salter on November 20 pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.