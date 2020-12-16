Thruway vehicle inspection uncovers several illegal weapons

The discovery led to the felony arrest of a Indiana man with previous felonies in another state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Monday say they uncovered several illegal weapons during a commercial vehicle inspection on the Thruway.

The discovery led to the arrest of a Indiana man with previous felonies in another state.

Troopers say that just shortly after noon, the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit pulled over a tractor trailer for an inspection at the Depew Tandem lot at Exit 49 of the I-90.

After speaking with the driver, Zayne R. Coston, they decided there was probably cause for a search.

Troopers say they found "4 semi-automatic assault rifles (one loaded), 4 semi-automatic handguns (three of which were loaded), 13 high capacity magazines, three of the magazines were charged with several rounds, and various other caliber ammunition," in the tractor trailer.

Coston, 28, of Gary, Indiana, was arrested and brought to the State Police in Buffalo. Troopers determined that Coston is a convicted felon in Illinois.

Coston was ultimately charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, which are class C felonies, seventeen counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, which are class D felonies, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, which is a class E felony.

Coston was arraigned and sent to the Erie County Holding Center, with a $10,000 cash bail set. He'll next be in court on Friday.