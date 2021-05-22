Buffalo man shot multiple times on Block Street in stable condition

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the first block of Block Street, just south of Genesee Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is listed in stable condition after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on the first block of Block Street, just south of Genesee Street. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the scene.

The man was taken by private vehicle to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

This incident occurred near the same area where two people were shot just 10 days ago. One of the victims died at the scene.

There is no word on whether Saturday's shooting is connected in any way.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.