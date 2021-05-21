30-year-old Buffalo man in critical condition after Clinton Street shooting

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday, just west of Fillmore Avenue. Detectives say the man was shot multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is listed in critical condition after he was shot Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Clinton Street, just west of Fillmore Avenue. Detectives say the man was shot multiple times.

The man was then taken in a civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries, according to police.

Buffalo Police detectives say that the incident appeared targeted in nature.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.