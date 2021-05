The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. All three people were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three people were shot Thursday night on the 100 block of Walden Avenue, just south of Genesee Street, according to Buffalo Police.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. All three people were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated and released.

Buffalo Police say they are questioning people about the incident.