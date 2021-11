Clarence H. Simmons, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for causing the death of Arielle Johnson, 22.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to prison Friday for killing a Town of Tonawanda woman in March 2020.

Investigators say Simmons stabbed Johnson multiple times inside her Parkedge Avenue apartment on March 19, 2020.