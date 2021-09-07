Tonawanda mom charged in baby's death after giving birth at home

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Andee Wright, 30, allegedly hit the child at least twice, fracturing it's skull.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda woman is facing murder charges for allegedly causing the death of her newborn baby.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Andee Wright, 30, was alone when she gave birth to a baby boy in the overnight hours of October 5, 2020. She's accused of hitting the baby at least twice, fracturing the infant's skull.

The DA's office says Wright was in need of medical attention when she was found by her boyfriend later that morning. A further investigation led to the discovery of the infant deceased in a garbage can in the basement of the Eggert Road home.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's office determined the 38-week-old male infant died from blunt force trauma.

Wright was arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts of murder. The DA's office requested she be held without bail; however Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan set bail at $75,000.