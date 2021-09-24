Buffalo man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing of Town of Tonawanda woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man faces 25-years-to-life in prison for admitting to the fatal stabbing of a Town of Tonawanda woman in March, 2020.

Clarence Simmons, 34, pleaded guilty Friday morning to one count of second degree murder. Arielle Johnson, 22, was stabbed multiple times inside her Parkedge Avenue apartment on March 19, 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's office said Simmons and the victim knew each other.