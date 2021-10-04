Buffalo man sentenced to prison for shooting another man while unloading a rifle inside his home

Luis Gonzalez, 33, was sentenced as a second felony offender on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Friday for recklessly causing the death of man while unloading a rifle.

Luis Gonzalez, 33, was unloading a lever action rifle on June 21, 2020 when Miguel Cordova, 31, was shot in the head and killed, according to authorities. Cordova died at the scene. The incident took place in gonzalez's bedroom.

Gonzalez was found guilty by a jury of one count of manslaughter in the second degree (class "C" felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (class "A" misdemeanor).

The judge sentenced Gonzalez to an indeterminate sentence of five to 10 years in prison on the charge of manslaughter, as well as one year in prison on the count of criminal possession of a weapon, which will run concurrent to the manslaughter charge.