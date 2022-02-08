Hearing granted to determine if accused killer can withdraw guilty plea

Jones pled guilty to murder in both cases, but since earlier this year he has indicated he wants to change his plea.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles Jones is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Jacquetta Lee. It happened in 2019.

Jones was eventually arrested weeks later when police were trying to execute a warrant.

It resulted in a standoff near his mother's home on Jefferson Avenue near East Ferry.

It was at that time when police went into his mother's home and found her dead inside a closet.

Jones pled guilty to murder in both cases, but since earlier this year he has indicated he wants to change his plea.

Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio met with attorneys in chambers and determined there will be a hearing.

"We will schedule an evidentiary hearing to determine whether Mr. Jones should be allowed to withdraw his pleas of guilty on two counts of murder," said the judge.

The father of the young woman killed was in court and told Channel 2's Claudine Ewing, "it's very tough because there still is no closure, it's like going to a funeral every time you come here."

As for the continuation of this case, he said "It's just milking time and we'll be patient and see what happens. It's unfortunate, that the system is set up where he has to have a fair amount of hearings, even though he's pled guilty. It just prolongs the judgment and how things should go, so we will go along with what we can and be patient with it and just learn to endure it."

Judge DiTullio has decided there will be an evidentiary hearing to determine if Charles Jones can withdraw his guilty plea in 2 murder cases. He’s charged with the deaths of his girlfriend and mother ⁦@WGRZ⁩ pic.twitter.com/tpmVVjTK60 — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 2, 2022

Jones and his girlfriend had a baby that died. It has not been determined if he caused the child's death, but the case is still open.

Jones, through his lawyers, said in the past he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea, claiming the pandemic limited communication with his lawyers. His two lawyers will testify at the hearing.

The judge appointed another lawyer, Parker MacKay to represent Jones for the hearing.