Buffalo man pleads guilty to stabbing his mother, ex-girlfriend to death

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 25-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother and ex-girlfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Charles Jones admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend Jacquetta Lee, 25, numerous times inside her apartment on Main Street in the City of Buffalo. Lee was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The District Attorney's Office says she was found three days after she was killed.

Jones also admitted to stabbing his mother, Alethia Atwood Williams, 52, numerous times inside her apartment on Jefferson Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Jones was arrested in August 2019 after a standoff with police outside his mother's apartment. After his arrest, police found his mother stabbed and stuffed inside a closet. The District Attorney's Office says her body was found about two weeks after she was killed.

Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the second degree, class A-I felonies. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.