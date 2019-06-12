BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault after allegedly driving his vehicle through a downtown Buffalo nightclub this past summer.

Investigators say Najeeb Shabazz Jackson, 25, intentionally drove his vehicle into the entrance of Bottoms Up nightclub on W. Chippewa Street with the intent to kill or injure those inside.

Two people were struck by the vehicle and injured.

Jackson was arraigned in court Thursday. His next court date is scheduled for January 15. He remains released on $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Man accused of driving car into Buffalo bar back in court

RELATED: Driver arraigned in car crash into Bottoms Up bar