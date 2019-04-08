BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 24-year-old man who Buffalo Police say crashed a car through the front of a bar on Chippewa Street on Sunday morning made his first court appearance Monday.

Najee Shabazz Jackson was arraigned on charges of reckless endangerment, assault and criminal mischief. Other charges are pending.

Several people were injured in the incident. Buffalo Police say the crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. at Bottoms Up in the heart of the Chippewa entertainment district.

Jackson and a few patrons of the bar were injured, but police say their injuries do not appear to be serious.

After the car drove into the building, security inside Bottoms Up fired a gun, but no one was shot.

The crash is still under investigation. Jackson is due back in court Friday for a felony hearing.

Bottoms Up released a public statement regarding the incident on their Facebook page:

For nearly 20 years Bottom’s Up has been proud to serve downtown Buffalo. One of the primary reasons that we have been able to remain open for almost two decades, is that we have always placed a premium on the enjoyment and well-being of our guests.

Early this morning, Sunday, August 4, 2019, just after closing, an individual who was denied entry to our establishment earlier in the evening, drove his vehicle through our front doors with an intent to cause damage, and to possibly harm the staff who would not allow him onto the premises earlier.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported. We are incredibly thankful that our security and staff were able to protect our guests. Their quick thinking and unwavering commitment to the safety of our guests was on full display during this unthinkable incident.

We are currently working with the Buffalo Police Department to assist in their investigation of this incident.

We look forward to re-opening Thursday and hope to see you at Bottom’s Up again!