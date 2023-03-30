Buffalo man pleads guilty to charges for leaving the scene after fatally injuring child near park in Sloan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges for leaving the scene of a fatal accident that killed a 10-year-old boy in August 2021.
Kevin J. Mendola, 38, pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- One count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death (class “D” felony)
- One count of criminally negligent homicide (class “E” felony)
- One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (class “A” misdemeanor)
Investigators say Mendola was on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park when he placed his vehicle in reverse and hit a child who was standing nearby next to his bicycle. It's said that he then put his vehicle into drive and ran over the child a second time, causing serious injuries to the child, who is identified as Michael 'Mikey' Conklin of Sloan.
Conklin was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he later died.
Mendola faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 4.