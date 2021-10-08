Buffalo man facing more charges in fatal hit and run accident that killed 10-year-old boy

Michael 'Mikey' Conklin, 10, of Sloan was killed in the accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday on charges in connection with a fatal hit and run accident that killed a 10-year-old boy last August.

Kevin J. Mendola, 37, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on these charges:

One count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death (class “D” felony)

One count of criminally negligent homicide (class “E” felony)

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

Investigators say Mendola was on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park when he allegedly placed his vehicle in reverse and hit a child who was standing nearby next to his bicycle. It's alleged that he then put his vehicle into drive and ran over the child a second time, causing serious injuries to the child, who is identified as Michael 'Mikey' Conklin, of Sloan.

Back in August, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters Mendola got into his truck to get out of the way of traffic that had built up in that area when he allegedly hit Conklin.

Conklin was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he later died.

Mendola is also accused of leaving the scene of the accident without reporting the incident and for driving with a valid license.

If convicted, Mendola could face up to seven years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 29 for a pre-trial conference.