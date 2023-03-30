Buffalo man indicted on homicide charges for crash that killed 2

Marcus Edwards, 29, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated vehicular Homicide (Class “B” felony).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been arraigned on charges for a crash that killed two people.

Marcus Edwards, 29, was charged with multiple counts of aggravated vehicular homicide (Class “B” felony).

Investigators say Edwards was driving a Jeep Cherokee south on Bailey Avenue in the early hours of July 31 when he allegedly hit a Jeep Liberty. Two people were inside the Jeep Liberty at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

2 On Your Side learned the identification of one of the deceased. The family of 68-year-old Nathaniel Robinson Sr. said he was killed in the accident.

Edwards was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been remanded without bail. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.