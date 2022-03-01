Buffalo man indicted for charges related to 2020 fatal shooting

Jahond Taylor, 33, was arraigned on Tuesday morning on one count of murder in the second degree among other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was indicted on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in April 2020.

Jahond Taylor, 33, also known as Jahaan Taylor, Johond Taylor and Jahond Tay, was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Prosecutors allege that Taylor approached a vehicle in April of 2020 while the driver was backing out of a driveway on Langmeyer Avenue in the City of Buffalo when he allegedly shot them multiple times.

The driver, Andr’a Austin, 22, tried to drive away, but struck a light pole. Austin died at the scene.

Prosecutors further allege that Taylor was stopped later that night by police for failure to signal before turning into a gas station. Taylor is said to have admitted to being in possession of marijuana and handed the officers a vial of it, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Officers allegedly found an unloaded illegal pistol, magazines and ammunition inside of a bag located underneath the driver’s seat of vehicle. The gun was submitted for evidence and Taylor was initially arraigned on gun charges and held without bail.

The judge ordered on Tuesday that Taylor continue to be held without bail. A return court date has yet to be set.