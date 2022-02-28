Teen indicted arraigned on charges for alleged involvement in stabbing of student outside McKinley High School

The 17-year-old male was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced on Monday that a 17-year-old male has been indicted on charges relating to his alleged involvement in the stabbing of a student at McKinley High School in early February.

The 17-year-old was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant, along with at least one other person, was involved in the assault of a 14-year-old student outside of the high school. The student was stabbed multiple times and was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

Prosecutors further allege that another 17-year-old male intentionally shot a school security officer who was attempting to break up the fight. The teen is accused of firing multiple rounds from an illegal weapon.

The security guard was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released for his gunshot wound to the leg. Later on it was reported that a 13-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

The teen who is accused of firing the gun is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Friday.