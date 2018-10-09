BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo man will spend at least 50 years behind bars after receiving his sentence in the death of one man, and injury of another two years ago.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Jaylin Wiggins, 20, of Buffalo, seriously injured one person when he fired a shot on Maple Street in August of 2016.

Just one hour later, the DA's office says Wiggins shot and killed Laron Watkins, 22, of Buffalo on Sherman Street.

Monday, he received an indeterminate sentence of 50 years to life for his crimes.

Wiggins was found guilty of murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon back in April. The DA's office noted that Wiggins is a member of the Central Park Gang.

