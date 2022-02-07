x
Crime

Buffalo man facing charges in wrong-way crash on NYS Thruway; Tow Truck driver also charged

In addition, a tow truck operator was charged with grand larceny for allegedly taking a wallet from one of the vehicles involved in the crash
Credit: NYSP Facebook page
New York State Police patrol car

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing several charges following a pursuit by police and a head-on collision with another vehicle. 

The New York State Police Thruway say they were contacted by US Customs that they were attempting to stop a wrong-way driver driving a Dodge vehicle that was traveling south on the northbound section on the I-190 from the Peace Bridge. 

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by Kody K. Damian-Salley, continued to flee police and attempted to exit onto the I-90 east and struck another vehicle head-on. 

Damian-Salley and the driver of the other vehicle, Samantha J. Kollatz, 34, were injured. Both were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Damian-Salley is charged with Assault 2nd degree (recklessly cause serious injury with weapon or dangerous instrument), Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 2nd degree (cause serious physical injury), and Reckless Driving; a Misdemeanor.  

He was given appearance tickets and released. His next scheduled court date is February 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Town of Cheektowaga Court. 

Following the accident, a relative of Kollatz went to Davron Towing to retrieve her personal property from her vehicle.  The relative reported to police that a wallet, containing a significant amount of cash was missing.  The wallet had an Apple Tag, which allowed investigators to locate the wallet at the personal residence of a Davron Towing truck driver. 

The tow truck driver, Andre D. Simmons, 49, of Cheektowaga was charged with Grand Larceny 4th degree (property greater that $1,000). He was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to Cheektowaga Town Court on February 18.

