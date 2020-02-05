BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing a person to death Friday morning.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Frederick D. Jordan, III, 37, allegedly stabbed Duane Donaldson, 41, around 10 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of a plaza on Elmwood Avenue near Hinman Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Donaldson died at the scene.

Jordan was arraigned Friday night on one count of murder in the second degree, a class "A-1" felony. If convicted, Jordan faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Jordan is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court June 1 for a felony hearing.

District Attorney John Flynn commended an off-duty firefighter who intervened during the attack.

