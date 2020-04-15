WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday afternoon on Clinton Street in the Town of West Seneca, according to the West Seneca Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a residence on Clinton Street just after 3:30 p.m. and allegedly found Michael Slawatycki, 35, in the backyard in his underwear, covered in blood and screaming incoherently.

Police believe Slawatycki may have been having a reaction to illicit drugs when he grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend several times in his apartment. The tenants below tried to intervene but were allegedly attacked as well.

Slawatycki was taken into custody after a brief struggle with police.

The woman was taken to ECMC for multiple stab wounds and is currently in stable condition. She is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Slawatycki was also taken to ECMC for lacerations to his hand where he was treated and returned to West Seneca Police to be processed. Slawatycki is currently awaiting arraignment by a judge.

Under the advisement of the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Slawatycki was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, resisting arrest, and two counts of Harassment.

