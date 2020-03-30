JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On Sunday night, Jamestown Police responded to a stabbing of a 16-year-old in the area of West 4th Street at Cherry Street, according to investigators.

Police say officers found a 16-year-old male that was stabbed in the leg. The Department said the stabbing happened after a fight earlier Sunday night.

Tyler Hough,18, was taken into custody and charged in connection with the stabbing, according to police. He is being charged with assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently awaiting an arraignment.

The unidentified boy was taken to UPMC Chautauqua with non-life threatening injuries.

