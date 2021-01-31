Buffalo Police: car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside, child later found safe

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Lasalle Avenue. The child was found safe and sound.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A car was stolen with a 9-year-old boy in the backseat, according to Buffalo Police on Saturday night.

Police say the incident happened at 8:30 p.m. near Orleans Street and Lasalle Avenue, while the keys were still in the running vehicle and the boy in the car.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Buffalo Police tweeted that the child had been found safe.

The car, "a newer blue Masada 6," assumed to be Mazda, with New York plates JPN6991, according to police, is still missing.

If you see the vehicle, police ask that you immediately call 911.