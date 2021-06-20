Buffalo Police: 23-year-old arrested in connection to Minnesota Avenue shooting

Wesley Savage, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a 29-year-old Buffalo man on June 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month on Minnesota Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

Wesley Savage, 23, of Buffalo, was arrested and faces multiple charges connected to the shooting of a 29-year-old Buffalo man on June 4.

According to police, the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance, where he was treated. He was initially listed in stable condition.

Savage has been charged with assault in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon.