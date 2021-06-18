Buffalo man arrested in connection to fatal Hobart Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday morning, according to Buffalo Police.
Franklin Andrews, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree.
A shots-fired call was received by Buffalo Police around 11:15 a.m. Friday on the first block of Hobart Street, just west of Bailey Avenue and in the Babcock neighborhood.
A 22-year-old man had been shot in an upper apartment, where Buffalo Fire and AMR crews were on the scene. The man was declared dead in the apartment.
Detectives with Buffalo Police say the two men knew each other.