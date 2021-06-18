Buffalo man arrested in connection to fatal Hobart Street shooting

A shots-fired call was received by Buffalo Police around 11:15 a.m. Friday on the first block of Hobart Street, in the Babcock neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Friday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Franklin Andrews, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

A 22-year-old man had been shot in an upper apartment, where Buffalo Fire and AMR crews were on the scene. The man was declared dead in the apartment.