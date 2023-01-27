Buffalo man faces charges following Amherst shooting

Amherst Police were called around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to a hotel on Flint Road, where officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Amherst.

Daniel Wyatt, 27, faces one count of criminal possession of a weapon; one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; two counts of tampering with physical evidence; one count of criminal possession of stolen property; and endangering the welfare of a child.

Wyatt was arraigned in Amherst Town Court and is being held at the Erie County Holding Center with cash bail, Amherst Police said.

Amherst Police were called around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to a hotel on Flint Road, where officers found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the scene, then taken to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.