Buffalo man shot and killed overnight

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot and killed overnight.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police. Police detectives said a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Another fatal shooting this weekend happened in Niagara Falls, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department. Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday where a 24-year-old man was shot and killed.