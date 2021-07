Buffalo Police detectives say the man was shot near East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is listed in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police detectives say the man was shot near East Delavan Avenue and Moselle Street. The man arrived in a civilian vehicle around 2:30 a.m. at Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated.