NYSP charge Buffalo contractor for Grand Larceny

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A contractor from Buffalo is facing charges accused of taking money from a client and not doing the work.

New York State Police out of Clarence have charged Gregory G. Guzek, 43, with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.

Troopers say Guzek, whose business is called 'Triple G Painting & Restoration', allegedly accepted $18,000 in July 2022 from a customer in the Town of Clarence in exchange for contracting services.

