Buffalo Police: Second suspect in custody in connection to Koons Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department says a second suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week.

This comes one day after Crime Stoppers Western New York released a bulletin asking for assistance locating a 15-year-old boy in connection to the homicide.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, Buffalo Police said in part, "We thank the community for your assistance in helping to locate the 15 year old male."

On Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl died in a shooting on Koons Avenue. Police have not released her name yet but have arrested Vincent Manirakiza, 19, and charged him with murder and burglary.

A 19-year-old man was also shot. He is in stable condition. Police haven't released his name, but they do say they believe the 19-year-old was the targeted victim, not the girl who died.

Manirakiza is being held without bail. He's due to return to court for a felony hearing on February 1. If convicted of the charges he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.