BPD looking for person of interest in connection with double shooting on West Utica Street

The shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help with locating a person of interest in connection with a double shooting that happened on Aug. 4.

On Saturday, police released surveillance video hoping it will help locate the person.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street. A 41-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene and a 54-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In the video, the person of interest is the man walking in a white tee shirt.