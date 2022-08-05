x
Buffalo Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in West Utica Street shooting

Police say two men were shot just before midnight on the first block of West Utica Street. A 41-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old man was injured.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead and another injured late Thursday night.

Police say two men were shot just before midnight on the first block of West Utica Street. Both victims were shot while they were outside.

The victims have been identified as a 41-year-old Buffalo man and a 54-year-old Buffalo man.

Police say the 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The 54-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. 

