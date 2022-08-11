Gunman given maximum sentence for Easter Sunday murder

Andrello Brown, 38, will spend 25 years to life in prison for killing a man on Easter Sunday in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 38-year-old Andrello Brown was sentenced in county court Thursday morning.

Brown was convicted of murder for shooting 41-year-old Clint Reeder in the back of the head with an illegal handgun on Stockbridge Avenue. Reeder was taken to ECMC by ambulance and later died from his injuries.

The shooting took place outside Reeder's grandmother's home.

Brown and Reeder were involved in an ongoing dispute involving a woman, according to prosecutors.

A jury found Brown guilty of one count of murder in the second degree (class “A-I” felony) and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class “C” violent felony) on June 28.