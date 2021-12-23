Lockport man arrested for sex crimes

State Kaleb Bobzien, 23, was arrested by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and charged with third degree sub two rape and third degree criminal sex acts.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Lockport man has been arrested for sex crimes, according to a release from the New York State Police.

Kaleb Bobzien, 23, was arrested by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and charged with third degree sub two rape and third degree criminal sex acts.

The BCI handled a walk-in complaint of a possible sex crime in November, and according to their investigation, allege that Bobzien had unlawful sex with a victim under the age of 17.

An arrest warrant was issued and the BCI worked with Niagara County Probation to arrest Bobzien on Dec. 21.