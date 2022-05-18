Bomb threat prompts closure of Erie County health clinic

There was no immediate word on when the building at 608 William Street will be reopened. All employees were sent home for the day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After receiving a bomb threat, a Erie County Department of Health clinic was evacuated Wednesday and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Through a statement issued Wednesday morning, the health department said, "The situation is being investigated by law enforcement officials. All employees were sent home."

For anyone who is wanting to get a COVID test, the health department encourages you to call (716) 858-2929 for more information about the test site in Cheektowaga.