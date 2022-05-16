Police investigate social media threat

Cheektowaga Police and Amherst Police say they are aware of the threat and are working with law enforcement partners to investigate the threat.



Cheektowaga Police say they have increased patrols in their community. They posted this message on their Facebook page:



"The Cheektowaga Police Department is aware of the threat shown below. There is an investigation into the credibility of the threats, and patrol officers are monitoring the situation at retail locations throughout the Town."