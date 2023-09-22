'Bike Path Rapist' dies while serving prison sentence

Altemio Sanchez was convicted on four counts of second-degree murder, dating back to 1981, and was also accused of raping dozens of women.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man known to many as the Bike Path Rapist died on Friday.

Altemio Sanchez died at 2:55 p.m. Friday at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed his death Friday evening.

Sanchez was serving a sentence of 75 years to life in prison at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden. He was convicted on four counts of second-degree murder, dating back to 1981, and was also accused of raping dozens of women.

Prosecutors ultimately used DNA evidence to link him to the murders, which were committed in Erie County.