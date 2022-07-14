Arrest made in Tuesday night Niagara Falls deadly shooting

Michael O. Hamilton, 37 of Niagara Falls has been charged with the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Jason C. Chapman, of Buffalo.

Hamilton was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court this morning where he was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remained into the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Department and is due back in City Court on Tuesday, July 19.