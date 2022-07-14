Arrest made in Tuesday night Niagara Falls deadly shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occured in Niagara Falls Tuesday night.
Michael O. Hamilton, 37 of Niagara Falls has been charged with the shooting and killing of 22-year-old Jason C. Chapman, of Buffalo.
The police department said the shooting happened after 6 p.m. Tuesday on 9th Street and Pine Avenue.
Hamilton was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court this morning where he was charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was remained into the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Department and is due back in City Court on Tuesday, July 19.