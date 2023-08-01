Buffalo Police Lieutenant charged in off-duty domestic incident

Larry Muhammad, Jr. is charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Criminal Mischief & one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police Lieutenant is facing charges following an off-duty domestic violence incident.

Larry Muhammad, Jr. 37, of Buffalo was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, and one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Muhammad, Jr. allegedly created a grave risk to his passenger for driving at a high rate of speed on July 31 through red lights and near on-coming traffic on Bailey Avenue.

Investigators say Muhammed, Jr. took the victim's cell phone when she tried to call 911 for help and then allegedly crossed over into oncoming traffic on Langfield Drive, nearly causing a collision with another vehicle.

Officials say Muhammed, Jr. is also accused of firing a shot from a handgun after he left his vehicle on Langfield Drive. Officers who responded to the scene found a handgun on Muhammed, Jr.'s right hip and two unsecured guns in the trunk of his vehicle, as well as a shell casing from the street.

The DA's office says Muhammed, Jr. was off-duty at the time of the incident.