Anti-violence groups plan a community conversation to address gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local anti-violence groups are partnering with the United States Attorney's Office to address concerns about violence in Buffalo. Stop the Violence Coalition and the Buffalo Peacemakers will host a community conversation in partnership with law enforcement agencies and other peace groups in the area.

Murray Holman with Stop the Violence Coalition told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger, the work is especially important as more people begin to take advantage of the lack of restrictions that were formally in place because of the pandemic.

"We want to come out of our homes and be able to walk down the street without looking behind our backs or to see if a bullet might travel some distance and hit you. Because school’s gonna be starting back up, places are opening back up and we gotta make sure it’s safe in the City of Buffalo," he said.

2 On Your Side also spoke with Pastor James Giles of the Buffalo Peacemakers. He said this is a chance to develop a plan for the violence that includes all of the people who are impacted.